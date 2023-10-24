Beaverdams road in Niagara Falls is closed following a crash

Niagara Police have closed a section of Beaverdams Road in Niagara Falls following a crash this morning.

It happened at 8:09 a.m. on Beaverdams, between Garner and Beechwood Roads.

Police say the area is closed off to traffic and pedestrians as they investigate.

They say injuries were suffered in the crash, however they have not said how many vehicles or people were involved.

They are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.