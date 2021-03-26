Beer and wine can be sold at farmers' markets this season

It will be easier to get your hands on Niagara beer and wine this year thanks to changes by the provincial government.

The provincial government is allowing the sale of 100 percent Ontario wine and beer at farmer's markets for the upcoming season as a way to help the struggling sector.

Lincoln Economic Development and Communications Representative Paul Di Ianni calls the decision in the Ontario budget 'a fantastic move.'

"We're a year into the pandemic now and what we've seen is that consumers really want different ways to access the product, access craft beer, wine, and spirits. In Lincoln we've really been promoting ShopLincoln.ca as a great avenue for both locals in our backyard and throughout the region to really engage with our craft beverage sector. But the ability to do this at farmers' markets and at farm stands throughout Lincoln is just another avenue to help the consumers get to the product, get to our businesses."

He acknowledges there are still some remaining issues to sort out in the area.

The provincial budget also includes a one-time $10 million grant to help wineries and cideries impacted by lockdowns.