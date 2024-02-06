iHeartRadio
Instagram
61010
Sms*

'Beer For My Horses' singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died after battling stomach cancer


Toby Keith

``Beer For My Horses'' singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. 

He was 62.

According to a statement posted on the country singer's website, Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family. 

``He fought his fight with grace and courage.'' 

He was diagnosed in 2022. Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear.

12

Latest Audio