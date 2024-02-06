'Beer For My Horses' singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died after battling stomach cancer

``Beer For My Horses'' singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died.

He was 62.

According to a statement posted on the country singer's website, Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

``He fought his fight with grace and courage.''

He was diagnosed in 2022. Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear.