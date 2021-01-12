Beer Store in St. Catharines will reopen at noon after employee tests positive

An employee at the Beer Store in St. Catharines has tested positive for COVID.

The employee at the 446 Scott Street store was last at work on Saturday January 9th.

The store underwent a deep cleaning this morning and will reopen at noon today.

All impacted employees have been contacted.

Here is a full statement:

As we work collectively to battle COVID-19, nothing is more important to us at the Beer Store than the health and wellness of our customers and the more than 7,000 Beer Store employees across the province.

We have learned that a Beer Store employee at our store located at 446 Scott St, St. Catharines has tested positive for COVID-19. The Beer Store is working in consultation with Niagara Public Heath Unit.

The employee's last shift was Saturday January 9th. As our team member receives care, we are sending our positive thoughts and best wishes. All potentially affected employees will symptom monitor as a precautionary measure.

The Beer Store has implemented its full COVID-19 cleaning protocol at the store, including thorough disinfectant deep cleaning and will re-open at noon Tuesday January 12th.

The Beer Store has implemented mandatory employee face coverings in all our stores, in addition to robust cleaning and public distancing protocols already in place. As per this protocol, all Beer Store employees working at this location were wearing face coverings.