Beer Store restarting recycling program

Are those beer bottles piling up?

Relief is here.

The Beer Store announcing 71 stores across the province will begin accepting empties again.

The Beer Store says it recycling program was suspended while officials made sure they had substantial quantities of personal protective equipment for staff along with measures to ensure social distancing during the return process.

The Dieppe Road Beer Store in St. Catharines will be the first to restart its recycling program in Niagara.