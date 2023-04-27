Bees are back in a big way in Niagara following a devastating loss last year

Positive news for Niagara as the bee population seems to be bouncing right back after a shocking and sad time for beekeepers last year.

George Scott from Niagara Beeway says beehives are flourishing this year following last year's devastating loss which saw millions and millions of bees die over the winter.

"It was the worst we had even seen. We lost 100% of our bees last year with no bees alive at all in Wainfleet."

Scott believes a certain fungicide is to blame for the loss last year, and after spreading the word about the bee deaths, farmers decided not to use it.

"100% survival this year. I have never in 53 years had 100% survival. They didn't use it on their fields and they came back 100%."

Scott credits his local farmers for voluntarily taking action.

"They are the real environmentalists."

Meantime, Canadian beekeepers in Ukraine are sending 3 million bees to the Hamilton area to disperse them and increase the bee population.

The first plane is set to land on Sunday.

Meantime, Scott says local residents can help bees by planting native plants, and stay away from big box store plants which can be soaked in chemicals. You can even help by leaving dandelions on your lawn.

You can also host a hive on your property.

