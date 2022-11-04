Behind-the-scenes changes coming to how some recycling materials are processed in Niagara

Some changes are happening behind the scenes of Niagara's recycling program.

Niagara Region is selling its Recycling Centre in Niagara Falls to Emterra Environmental so it can take over the job of recycling materials collected from homes across the region.

The Region will continue to deliver curbside collection services that include recycling, waste and organic materials through their contracts with Miller Waste and GFL.

It was back in June 2021, the Province of Ontario introduced new Blue Box regulations making producers of products and packaging fully responsible for recycling costs.

Starting July 1, 2023, Ontario municipalities will begin to transition out of the collection and processing of residential recycling programs, with the last municipalities transitioning out by Dec. 31, 2025.

Niagara Region is set to transition out of the process on Jan. 1, 2024.

