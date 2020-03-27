Bell donating $5 million to mental health organizations
Bell is increasing the Bell Let’s Talk fund by $5 million to help Canadians deal with the mental health aspects of COVID-19.
Officials isolation and uncertainty has caused a surge in demand for mental health supports.
The money will be going to the Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Mental Health Association, Kids Help Phone, Revivre, and Strongest Families Institute.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.