Bell donating $5 million to mental health organizations

Bell is increasing the Bell Let’s Talk fund by $5 million to help Canadians deal with the mental health aspects of COVID-19.

Officials isolation and uncertainty has caused a surge in demand for mental health supports.

The money will be going to the Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Mental Health Association, Kids Help Phone, Revivre, and Strongest Families Institute.

