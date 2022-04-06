'Beloved maestro' Boris Brott dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

A prominent Canadian conductor and artistic director has succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a car in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Hamilton police say the man was hit by a car on Park Avenue South at Markland Street and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

He has been identified as 78-year-old Boris Brott.

Police say the driver fled the scene and was arrested on Elmwood Avenue near Garth Street.

They say three police officers and the accused were taken to hospital for injuries during the arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances of the arrest, according to the police.

"Boris was tragically killed earlier today when he was struck by a car in Hamilton," the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) said in a statement Tuesday night.

"Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many."

"His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives."

In a statement late Tuesday, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger offered condolences to Brott’s family and called him “our beloved maestro.”