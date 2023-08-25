Beloved Niagara police officer 'Sgt Harry' passes away

Niagara is mourning the loss of a much beloved police officer.

Sergeant Harry Artinian passed away on Tuesday in his 94th year.

'Sergeant Harry', as he was known, was a fixture in youth safety education in Niagara.

For 31 years he and his sidekick Elmer the Safety Elephant taught children how to stay safe in the region.

Harry joined the Grantham Police in 1958 and was awarded the Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at George Darte Funeral Chapel on Friday September 1st,2023, 2:00 – 4:00 PM & 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

A Memorial Service to be held Saturday September 2nd,2023 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Society Niagara, or St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church.