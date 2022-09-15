Ben Froese named 2022 Grape King

Ben Froese has been named the 2022 Grape King.

The Grape Growers of Ontario named the Niagara-on-the-Lake Grape King at a ceremony yesterday.

Froese has run Willow Lake Ventures Inc. for twenty years and the more than 40 acres of vineyard includes several different varieties of wine grapes, including ice wine.

The naming of the Grape King is an annual tradition that dates back to 1956.

He will now serves as a representative for Ontario’s grape and wine industry at events across the country, starting with the Mayor’s Grape Stomp on September 17th in Montebello Park and in the 70th annual Grande Parade on September 24th at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.