Bench honours the special work therapy dogs do at Hospice Niagara

A bench has been donated to Hospice Niagara to honour of therapy dogs past and present.

Since 2018, the Therapeutic Paws of Canada (TPOC), Niagara Team has volunteered at hospice providing emotional support for people and families at the hospice.

The bench, which was custom-made by local craftsperson Jim Alexander, is being donated in memory of therapy dogs who have passed away and those that continue to volunteer.

“Dog therapy can help to reduce stress, improve communication for those who struggle, lower blood pressure and improve an individual’s emotional state,” says Lori Thwaites, former team leader, and evaluator for Niagara Region, TPOC.

“Our team felt they wanted to make a special contribution to hospice, acknowledging the volunteer work our dogs do. It is our hope that when people in the residence, families, staff members and hospice volunteers enjoy this custom created bench, it will bring smiles and comfort.”

TPOC is a registered charity offering free therapy pet visitations. More than 500 volunteers across Canada, including 30 volunteers in Niagara, dedicate their time to TPOC’s various programs.