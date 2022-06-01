Bench in Niagara dedicated to 562 lives lost due to COVID and all who have been impacted

Niagara has found a way to honour the hundreds of residents who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A memorial bench, for those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been installed at the Glenridge Quarry Naturalization Site in St. Catharines.



The bench, which is located in the far corner of the site, features a plaque with the following inscription: “Remembering the lives lost, sacrifices made and those who served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The bench memorializes the more than 562 residents who have lost their lives to the virus, in addition to the thousands of individuals who served on the front lines and as well as those who made untold sacrifices over the last two years.

Officials say the bench is small tribute to the community’s struggles over the past few years.

The Glenridge Quarry Naturalization Site is located at 400 St. David’s Rd. in St Catharines. The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"While it is difficult to sufficiently recognize the grief of losing a loved one, this memorial bench is a small way the Niagara Region has chosen to memorialize those who have lost their lives during the pandemic. Moreover, we should always remember the innumerable sacrifices of those on the front line and our health care workers who compromised their safety to continue serving our community. I encourage residents from all over the Region to visit this newly installed memorial bench and reflect on the events of the last two years." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley