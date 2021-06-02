Bernardo parole hearing set for June 22nd

The latest parole hearing for convicted teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo has been tentatively set for June 22nd.

Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago after being convicted in the kidnapping, torture and killings of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990's.

The 56-year-old lost his first bid for both day and full parole in October 2018, when a National Parole Board panel said he showed little insight into his crimes.

The lawyer who has represented the families of Bernardo's murder victims did not immediately respond to word of the new parole hearing.