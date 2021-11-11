Bernier's defamation lawsuit against political columnist tossed out of court

A defamation lawsuit by Peoples Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier against a controversial political columnist has been tossed out of court.



Bernier had alleged Warren Kinsella's repeated portrayals of him as racist, misogynist, and anti-Semitic in the run-up to the 2019 federal election had damaged his reputation.



Bernier accused Kinsella of acting with malice on behalf of Conservative party operatives who had hired Kinsella's company, Daisy Consulting Group, to dig up dirt on the fledgling People's Party.



But Ontario Superior Court Justice Calum MacLeod ruled Bernier had not proved that the harm to his reputation outweighs the importance of protecting freedom of speech on matters of public interest.