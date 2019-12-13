Beware the Porch Pirate



Police in Southern Ontario warning, Cyber Monday packages are starting to arrive at homes and so are the so called Porch Pirates.

Police providing some tips to help prevent someone stealing a parcel from your front steps.

If you aren't home during the day, arrange to have it delivered to work or to the post office.

Or you can set up a designated parcel box on our porch or have the delivery person "hide it" in a safe spot.

As for having a surveillance camera, Halton police tweeting out a picture of a porch pirate stealing from a home, and they note the camera was not a deterrent in that case.