Beware the Porch Pirate
Police in Southern Ontario warning, Cyber Monday packages are starting to arrive at homes and so are the so called Porch Pirates.
Police providing some tips to help prevent someone stealing a parcel from your front steps.
If you aren't home during the day, arrange to have it delivered to work or to the post office.
Or you can set up a designated parcel box on our porch or have the delivery person "hide it" in a safe spot.
As for having a surveillance camera, Halton police tweeting out a picture of a porch pirate stealing from a home, and they note the camera was not a deterrent in that case.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down