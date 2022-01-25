BIA hopes to bring back bigger in person events to downtown Welland

The Welland Downtown BIA has some big hopes for this coming year.

The group is hoping to see a return of some larger in person events in the area including a kickoff event in June.

They will also be partnering with the city to bring back the Concerts on the Canal Series that has had success in the past.

Kelly Jones, Chair of the BIA says, "the past two years we have been more of lets support our businesses, lets try to access some grants, lets get them some information and do some remote advertising and we kind of shied away from bigger events." He adds, "Now we are ready to step forward and we feel it's the right time to get more people physically back downtown."

The BIA welcomed 11 new business in the last year and are hoping to bring in more retail by creating some space for pop up stores.