Biden Becomes 46th President Of The United States

Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States.

He was sworn in this afternoon by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

President Biden is delivering his inauguration speech to the nation from the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

"In the work ahead of us, we will need each other. We are entering what may be the deadliest phase of the pandemic. We will get through this together."

Biden has been in public life for nearly 50 years.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1972 from Delaware.

However, Biden's wife and three kids were involved in a bad accident soon after his election. His wife died and so did his daughter.

Despite that, Biden went on to spend much of the next four decades in the Senate holding various positions like chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.