Biden Becomes 46th President Of The United States
Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States.
He was sworn in this afternoon by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
President Biden is delivering his inauguration speech to the nation from the west front of the U.S. Capitol.
"In the work ahead of us, we will need each other. We are entering what may be the deadliest phase of the pandemic. We will get through this together."
Biden has been in public life for nearly 50 years.
He was first elected to the Senate in 1972 from Delaware.
However, Biden's wife and three kids were involved in a bad accident soon after his election. His wife died and so did his daughter.
Despite that, Biden went on to spend much of the next four decades in the Senate holding various positions like chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.
-
Inauguration Day in the U.S.AMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden
-
Lifting Lockdown Measures When Cases Fall to One Thousand or Less a DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding lifting lockdown measures when cases fall to one thousand or less and vaccine roll out
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.