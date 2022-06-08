Biden goes to Kimmel as Trudeau goes to Barbados on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas.



Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.



Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.



Later, the prime minister will attend a roundtable meeting with Latin American and Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change, defending democratic values and promoting gender equality.



He'll also talk with Shilpan Amin, the president of General Motors International, about electric vehicles, the hemisphere's climate goals and the effort to energize economic growth.



Biden and Trudeau will cross paths later in the day, when the president hosts all of the delegations at the official opening ceremony.