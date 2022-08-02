Biden says killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul.

Biden is hailing the operation as delivering ``justice'' while expressing hope that it brings ``one more measure of closure'' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.