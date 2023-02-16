Biden says there's no evidence UFOs were from China

U.S. President Joe Biden is justifying the shoot down of three aerial objects over the U.S.

In his first comments since the objects were detected, he added there's no evidence they were related to the Chinese.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were," Biden said.

"But nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country. The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were mostly balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research."

The objects were recently shot down after they floated over Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron.