Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.
``I have the great honour to announce that I've picked â†•KamalaHarris, a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants, as my running mate,'' Biden tweeted.
In a text message to supporters, Biden said, ``Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump''
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigour of a national campaign.
Harris, a 55-year-old first-term senator, is also one of the party's most prominent figures and quickly became a top contender for the No. 2 spot after her own White House campaign ended.