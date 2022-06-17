Bieber postpones rest of North American tour after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Justin Bieber is pushing back the remainder of his North American tour as he deals with the fallout of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

A tour promoter for the Canadian pop star announced that all upcoming U.S. dates for his Justice World Tour have been postponed as Bieber continues to receive medical care and focus on recovery.

Bieber was set to appear through early July in cities that included Las Vegas, New York and Inglewood, Calif.

Those postponed dates have yet to be rescheduled.

Last week, the 28-year-old singer took to social media to explain why he'd suddenly cancelled several concerts, including two in Toronto.

In a three-minute video message, he showed his fans how Ramsay Hunt syndrome had caused the right side of his face to be temporarily paralyzed, leaving him unable to blink and smile.