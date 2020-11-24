Bieber top Canadian in Grammy nods

Justin Bieber is the top Canadian in Grammy nominations

The Stratford, Ontario-raised superstar picks up four nominations nominated for three pop awards and a country one for ``10,000 Hours'' with duo Dan + Shay.

Haitian-born Canadian Kaytranada, or Louis Celestin, is up for best dance-electronic album for ``Bubba,'' and best dance recording for ``10 Per Cent,'' featuring Kali Uchis.

But the big queen of the awards is Beyonce.

She leads the nominees with nine nods.