Big Backyard BioBlitz encourages people to explore nature

People in Niagara are encouraged to join The Big Backyard BioBlitz and explore the region's natural surroundings.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is holding the virtual event where people go outside, take and upload pictures, and help contribute to conservation efforts and the understanding of wild species across the country.

The event began last year during the pandemic as an easy way for people to connect with nature and learn about plant and animal species nearby.

Once the pictures are collected from across the country, a global network of scientists will examine them.

Last year, over 200,000 observations were submitted during the BioBlitz.

Anyone interested in taking part can register now until August 2nd at NatureConservancy.ca/2021BioBlitz and receive a package with activity sheets for kids, facts sheets and resources, and instructions on how to submit photos.