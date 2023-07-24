Big Brothers and Big Sisters kick off the 'Big Start'
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Niagara has partnered with the Pen Centre to help send kids off to school with needed supplies.
The goal is to provide over 50 'Littles' with a backpack full of supplies and $200 in gift cards to go shopping with their 'Bigs' for all back-to-school essentials.
Donations can be made at a school bus inside the mall and donation bins at Guest Services and Landmark Cinemas until August 21.
This program impacts the youth in two crucial ways.
The organization says it is pivotal for a youth’s self-esteem, motivation, and excitement for school to be well-equipped for the school year ahead, but it also allows the mentor and mentee to build core memories and strengthen their relationship.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.