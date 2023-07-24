Big Brothers and Big Sisters kick off the 'Big Start'

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Niagara has partnered with the Pen Centre to help send kids off to school with needed supplies.

The goal is to provide over 50 'Littles' with a backpack full of supplies and $200 in gift cards to go shopping with their 'Bigs' for all back-to-school essentials.

Donations can be made at a school bus inside the mall and donation bins at Guest Services and Landmark Cinemas until August 21.

This program impacts the youth in two crucial ways.

The organization says it is pivotal for a youth’s self-esteem, motivation, and excitement for school to be well-equipped for the school year ahead, but it also allows the mentor and mentee to build core memories and strengthen their relationship.