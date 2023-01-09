Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Niagara finds new home in West Niagara

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara has secured a new office location in West Niagara.

The organization will now have an office inside the Community Care of West Niagara (CCWN) building at 4309 Central Ave, in Beamsville.

The goal is to serve more children and youth, recruit more volunteers, strengthen partnerships and increase programs and services in West Niagara.

“We are very excited to be working more closely with Community Care of West Niagara to support children, youth and families,” says Erin Graybiel, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara.

“This new location will allow for increased sharing of resources and crossreferrals between the two agencies.”

“It’s a tremendous pleasure working alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara (BBBSN) in service to our community. We look forward to many collaborative efforts as we believe their programs are essential to the vitality of West Niagara” notes Carole Fuhrer, Executive Director of Community Care of West Niagara.

The office at 18 Ontario Street, Grimsby has now closed.