Big Brothers Big Sisters amalgamating in Niagara to form one agency

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara and its South Central counterpart are amalgamating.

Both agencies announced their intent to create one single agency today, creating the largest mentoring program to support children and youth across Niagara.

The new agency will operate under the name Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara (BBBSN).

“Our goal is to create a single, strong Big Brothers Big Sisters that will increase our impact throughout the entire Niagara region,” says Frank Ruberto, Board Chair for BBBSSCN.

“We want to ensure that every child that wants a mentor has access to a mentor.”

“The ongoing support and strengths of our two agencies, staff, volunteers, donors and stakeholders will contribute to the success of this natural evolution for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara,” says Erin Graybiel, Executive Director for

BBBSNWN.

The amalgamated agency will maintain the size of its collective workforce, services and locations.

Over the coming months the agencies will combine fundraising efforts, services, staff teams and administrative functions.