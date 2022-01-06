Big Brothers Big Sisters North and West Niagara hires new executive director

Big Brothers Big Sisters North and West Niagara has hired a new Executive Director.

Erin Graybiel has worked with YMCA of Niagara in various roles, including community out-reach, day camp, and child and youth programs.

Graybiel officially starts with the organization next month.

“Throughout Erin’s career, she has passionately dedicated her time and expertise to serving the children and youth of Niagara,” said Michelle Miller, Board President of BBBSNWN. “We are confident that Erin will be the strong and dynamic leader required to position the Agency for continued growth and success.”

In 2021, Big Brothers Big Sisters North and West Niagara , supported almost 300 children and youth throughout North and West Niagara communities.

But more than 200 kids are currently on the waitlist eagerly anticipating a mentor.

“I am elated to be joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara, an agency that provides life enhancing experiences to children, youth and their families. I am a true believer that children and youth are our future and most vital asset,” said Erin Graybiel. “I look forward to working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, volunteers, donors, and stakeholders to support young people in reaching their full potential.”