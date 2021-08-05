Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara announces new title sponsor

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara has announced a new three-year partnership with Beatties.

Beatties will become the official Title Sponsor of the Agency's signature summer event, the Bigger Together Golf Classic, for the next three years.

The 28th annual event, which takes place August 30th at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club, is sold out.

To date, The Charity Golf Classic has raised nearly $850,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of North & West Niagara’s programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of North & West Niagara and support youth in our communities", said Brad Steeves, President of Beatties. "In our 160+ years, it has always been our business to give back to our communities, and we are proud to be able to play an integral role with the Bigger Together Golf Classic in support of the kids".