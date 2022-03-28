Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara receive $110,300 grant

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara have received funding from the provincial government.

The organization received a $110,300 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The grant is aimed at helping the agency rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the cancellation of in-person events limited the agency’s fundraising revenue and highlighted the need for a new fundraising strategy.

This funding has allowed the agency to hire their very first Digital Fundraising Officer, responsible for generating funds through the development of targeted online programs and fundraising initiatives involving new technology to sustain the agency.

Michelle Miller, Board President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North and West Niagara, released a statement saying, “We are extremely grateful to have been able to hire for this position and purchase the platforms and tools we need to survive in this digital world. Now more than ever we need to adapt and take on these new fundraising initiatives in order to support our essential mentoring programs.”