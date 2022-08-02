Big crowds for return of Canal Days in Port Colborne

It was a successful return for Canal Days in Port Colborne.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic the festival returned with concerts, vendors, food, and of course boats this past weekend.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele says staff went into the event expecting larger crowds, "people wanted something to do, they wanted to get back, they were tired of two years of lockdowns and we knew we would get lots of people and there was lots of people." He adds, "it was huge I couldn't believe it, every event was larger than normal as far as crowds go."

Steele says the work preparing for next years event begins this week.