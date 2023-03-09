Big donation made to help build new hospital in Niagara Falls

A big donation has been made to help build the new hospital in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Health Foundation has announced the McCall MacBain Foundation has pledged $5 million to the It's Our Future campaign in support of the new South Niagara hospital.

In recognition of the donation, the Auditorium in the Interprofessional and Learning Centre will be named The MacBain Family Auditorium.

The donation will help fund the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital as well as new, specialized programs to be offered at Niagara Health, which will be announced in the near future.

The Foundation was Founded by John and Dr. Marcy McCall MacBain in 2007.

“I feel fortunate to have grown up in Niagara Falls and giving back to the community has always been important to me. We all need healthcare at one time or another, and the Niagara South Hospital will help meet the evolving needs of our community. I’m also thrilled that this gift will support an excellent teaching and learning environment for the next generation of healthcare workers, including for local talent.” – John McCall MacBain, Founder, Director, and Chair of the McCall MacBain Foundation

"We are incredibly grateful to the McCall MacBain Foundation for their support of the It's Our Future campaign. This donation will help us build a world-class hospital that will provide the highest quality healthcare services to the people of Niagara. Their generosity is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact in the Niagara community." – Andrea Scott, President and CEO, Niagara Health Foundation.

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) has been awarded a fixed-price contract of approximately $3.6 billion to design, build, finance and maintain the new hospital.

Crews will soon begin site work on the property, with construction planned to begin this summer.

The hospital will take five years to build, with occupancy planned for 2028.

The 1.3-million-square-foot hospital will be centrally located in Niagara Falls, just off the QEW on the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads.

It will offer emergency, critical care, diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services, as well as Centres of Excellence in complex care, wellness in aging, and stroke.