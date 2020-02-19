Big names announced for new Niagara Falls entertainment centre

Officials with Fallsview Casino Resort have announced the spring line-up for the new 5,000 seat entertainment centre in Niagara Falls.

Some of the acts coming this spring include Brad Paisley, Larry the Cable Guy, Jason Derulo, ZZ Top with Cheap Trick, and Paul Anka.

Fallsview Casino Resort and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment will operate the new theatre at Stanley Avenue and Murray Street.

Construction began in the fall of 2017 and officials say the finishing touches are almost complete.

Brad Paisley is listed as the first performer to take the stage on April 2nd.

Upcoming Performance Schedule

Brad Paisley's World Tour 2020 - April 2nd @ 8:30 p.m.

Larry the Cable Guy's Remain Seated Tour - April 3rd @ 9 p.m.

Jason Derulo - April 9th @ 8:30 p.m.

Zucchero - April 26th @ 7 p.m.

Alison Krauss - May 1st @ 9 p.m.

Of Monsters and Men Fever Dream Tour - May 7th @ 8 p.m.

ZZ Top with Special Guest Cheap Trick - May 15th @ 7:30 p.m.

Joey Yung - May 31st - 7 p.m.

Kesha: The High Road Tour - June 4th @ 8:30 p.m.

REO Speedwagon The Rise Before the Storm Tour - June 5th @ 9 p.m.

Dierks Bently - June 10th and June 11th @ 8:30 p.m.

Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra His Songs, My Songs, My Way! - June 20th @ 9 p.m.