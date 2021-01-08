Big sing along planned to say thanks to Niagara Health employees

People in Niagara are encouraged to start practicing their scales for a big show of thanks for our front line healthcare workers.

Choir Nation is leading the charge on a virtual sing-along to say thank you to Niagara Health workers.

They have chosen 'A Little Help From My Friends' by The Beatles as the tune.

Officials say to stay tuned for the video coming out early next week and instructions on how to share your version of the song to be included in the collaborative effort.