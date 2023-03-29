Biggar Road in Niagara Falls will be closed for 15 weeks to prepare for new hospital

A heads up for drivers in Niagara Falls that Biggar Road will be closed for the next 15 weeks.

The closure is part of the joint South Niagara Hospital expansion project between the city and Niagara Region.

The roadway is expected to reopen in July.

Detour routes are posted.

Emergency Services will have access, however, once installation of deep servicing begins, the contractor will advise as to which properties need to be accessed from either the East or West limits, as they progress.