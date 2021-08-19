Bike patrols will target Niagara dog owners not following the rules on trails and parks

The Niagara SPCA has launched a new 'bike patrol' to crackdown on pet owners not following the rules.

Officials say it will better address leash law complaints in Niagara’s trails and large parks, which are not easily accessible by car.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society’s Animal Services Department has implemented the new initiative of bike patrols, with Animal Services Officers reminding dog owners that fines can be up to $300 for violation of leash laws depending on the municipality.

The laws apply generally to all public lands with the exception of specific designated areas of “leash free” dog parks.

The Niagara SPCA reminds dog owners that, though they may have friendly dogs, a leash can help prevent a fight with another not so friendly unleashed dog.

They say keeping dogs on leashes also prevents them from running off or interacting with defensive or dead wildlife (eg. skunks, raccoons, etc) or approaching other pedestrians or children who may be afraid of dogs.

The program will be targeting high complaint areas.