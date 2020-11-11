Bikers asked to stay away from Port Dover

As cases of COVID 19 continue to climb across the province, officials in Port Dover are asking bikers to stay home this Friday the 13th.

Norfolk County Mayor Kristol Chopp is asking people to stay home and wait until next year to celebrate.

Meanwhile, a website called pd13. info has posted a notice saying there will be no vendors set up downtown and local groups will not be selling any merchandise.

The notice goes on to point out gatherings like Friday the 13th can turn into super spreader events and Norfolk's Medical Officer of Health is also encouraging people not to attend the event this year.

