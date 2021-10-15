Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

A spokesman for Bill Clinton says the former president is being treated in a Southern California hospital for a non-COVID-19-related infection.

Spokesman Angel Urena says Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Urena says Clinton ``is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.''

Clinton's physicians say he is ``responding to antibiotics well,'' adding, ''We hope to have him go home soon.''

A spokesman for the Clinton Foundation said Thursday the former president was in the Los Angeles area for private events related to his charitable organization.

