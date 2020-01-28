Bill Hodgson is back with the NPCA
The Minister of the Environment has appointed the former Lincoln Mayor to Chair of Niagara Source Protection Committee.
Hodgson resigned from the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority Board after being publicly censured in 2017, accused of corrupting the hiring process of an auditor.
He said he did nothing wrong and was later cleared by the Auditor General.
He ended up resigning saying he had been bullied by fellow board members which have since left the organization.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines