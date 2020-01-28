Bill Hodgson is back with the NPCA.

The Minister of the Environment has appointed the former Lincoln Mayor to Chair of Niagara Source Protection Committee.

Hodgson resigned from the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority Board after being publicly censured in 2017, accused of corrupting the hiring process of an auditor.

He said he did nothing wrong and was later cleared by the Auditor General.

He ended up resigning saying he had been bullied by fellow board members which have since left the organization.