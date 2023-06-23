Bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content has become law

A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms has become law.



Ottawa says the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry.



Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has promised to push back on what he describes as threats from Facebook and Google to remove journalism from their platforms.



Meta has confirmed it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, but would not offer details about the timeline for that move.



Rodriguez had meetings with both Facebook and Google this week, but his department didn't disclose details about them.



Meta was already undergoing a test that blocks news for up to five per cent of its Canadian users, and Google ran a similar test earlier this year.



The bill will come into force in six months.