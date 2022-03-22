Bill to ban captivity of elephants in Canada set to be introduced

A senator is set to introduce a bill today supported by primatologist Jane Goodall that would phase out elephants in captivity, put a stop to big cats at roadside zoos and give some animals legal standing in court.

Sen. Marty Klyne says he will reintroduce the Jane Goodall Act, which was first introduced in late 2020 but died last year when the election was called.

Klyne says the federal bill would ban new captivity of lions, apes, bears and hundreds of other animals at roadside zoos.

Several zoos have signed on in support of the bill: the Toronto Zoo, the Calgary Zoo, the Granby Zoo, the Assiniboine Park Zoo and the Montreal Biodome.

Klyne says those zoos would be exempt from the captivity ban and others can apply to become designated ``animal care organizations'' that meet standards of care and whistleblower protections.

He says the Granby Zoo in Quebec would also transition out of elephant captivity.

