Billboards in Niagara Falls target city's nightly fireworks display

Billboards are up in Niagara Falls warning about the dangers of fireworks.

The three billboards, paid for by animal welfare group-PETA, are on Falls Ave., and at Stanley Avenue and Main Street.

Officials say they selected the area because they are close to the offices of Niagara Falls Tourism, and Queen Victoria Park, a favourite place for many to watch the nightly fireworks display.

The billboards feature a skull made of smoke and fireworks and says pyrotechnics terrify wildlife, companion animals, and vulnerable humans, including those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.



PETA has sent a letter to Niagara Falls Tourism asking them to end the nightly fireworks over the falls for a laser of light show.

“Fireworks’ ear-shattering explosions are nightmarish for wildlife as well as cats and dogs, some of whom flee their homes in fear and even get hit by cars,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on Niagara Falls Tourism to pack up the pyrotechnics and embrace modern summer festivities that leave everyone in peace.”

The fireworks over the falls are scheduled to continue until October.

