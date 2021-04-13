Bills and Sabres could host 100 percent fan capacity but everyone must be vaccinated

Buffalo sports fans could soon fill sports stadiums again, but they'll need to get a COVID-19 vaccine first.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the county supports the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres welcoming fans back at 100 percent capacity next season, but everyone must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We want to return fans to the stadium. That's why the country supports returning all fans to the stadium and arena for this fall. So returning fans for the football season the Bills have, the new hockey season the Sabres have...There's a way to do this. We know there's a way to do it. We know there's a way to ensure it. That's that all fans and staff are fully vaccinated."

He says anyone who isn't vaccinated will not be allowed into the games.

Erie County owns both teams' home venues.