Bills forced to move game to Detroit


buffalo bills josh allen

The Buffalo Bills have been forced to move their game this weekend.

Buffalo was set to host Cleveland Sunday but the area is set to get hit with a massive snowstorm that could drop feet of snow.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency.

With that the NFL has decided to move the game to Detroit.

 

 

