Bills host Wild Card playoff game in Buffalo Saturday

The Buffalo Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on Saturday January 9th at 1 p.m.

Buffalo clinched the number 2 seed in the AFC division yesterday crushing the Miami Dophins 56-26.

It will be the first ever playoff matchup between the Bills and Colts.

The matchup was finalized on the 28th anniversary of the 1993 Wild Card playoff game between the Bills and Houston Oilers which is noted as one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, when back-up quarterback Frank Reich engineered a 32-point comeback to lead the Bills to victory.

Reich is now the head coach of the Colts.

Following an agreement with New York State, the playoff game will see 6,772 fans allowed into the Bills Stadium.

Tickets were offered to season ticket members and are sold out.

Each fan will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend.