Billy Joel coming to Niagara Falls in February

Billy Joel is coming to Niagara Falls.

Joel will play the grand opening of the new 5,000 seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25th.

"From the time we opened the conversation about bringing a world class venue to Niagara we knew the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino was going enhance the entertainment landscape of Niagara," says Richard Taylor, President of Casinos Niagara. "Today, with this announcement of a true Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and cultural icon as our grand opening act, we are achieving that goal."

Tickets start at $175 and will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.