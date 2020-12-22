BioNTech officials confident vaccine will work against UK COVID-19 variant
The chief executive of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says he's confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new variant of the virus in the UK.
Ugur Sahin says the proteins of the variant are 99 percent the same as the prevailing strains, giving the company confidence in its vaccine.
He says BioNTech is conducting further studies and hopes to have certainty within the coming weeks.
