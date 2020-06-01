Bird strike might have caused Snowbird aerobatic plane crash

Canada's Air Force is focusing on a bird strike as the likely reason a Snowbird aerobatic plane crashed in British Columbia last month.

The Snowbirds had been in the midst of a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale during the pandemic when one of the planes crashed after takeoff, killing the spokesperson for the team and injuring the pilot.

A preliminary investigation report posted by The Royal Canadian Air Force says video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane's right engine intake ``during the critical phase of take-off.''