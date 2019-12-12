iHeartRadio
Bittle named Parliamentary Secretary to Transportation Minister

Chris Bittle

A Niagara MP has been named to a parliamentary secretary position.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle will serve as secretary to the Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

Previously Bittle worked as as the Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the youngest MP to hold the position.

Etobicoke-North MP Kirsty Duncan now holds the title.

