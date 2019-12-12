Bittle named Parliamentary Secretary to Transportation Minister
A Niagara MP has been named to a parliamentary secretary position.
St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle will serve as secretary to the Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.
Previously Bittle worked as as the Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the youngest MP to hold the position.
Etobicoke-North MP Kirsty Duncan now holds the title.
An incredible honour to be appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transportation. I'm looking forward to working with @MarcGarneau https://t.co/mym6eg7JMk— Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) December 12, 2019
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down